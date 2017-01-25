Wichita State Rolls Past Southern Illinois

Markis McDuffie scored 14 of his 20 points in the first half and grabbed nine rebounds as Wichita State routed Southern Illinois 87-45 on Tuesday night to win their third straight.

Darral Willis Jr. had 15 points and Shaquille Morris 10 for the Shockers (18-4, 8-1 Missouri Valley), who haven’t lost at home to the Salukis since Feb. 8, 2011.

Willis’ layup put the Shockers up for good, 10-8, and sparked a 13-2 run capped by Rauno Nurger’s 3-pointer. Zach Brown’s free throw capped a 17-4 run and Wichita State led 39-22 at halftime after shooting 53.8 percent from the floor.