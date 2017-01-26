The 2017 Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner was held on Thursday, January 26th.

Dennis Beson, Chamber of Commerce CEO, updated the community on the ‘state of the chamber’.

“We’ve done a really good job between the Board retreat and our most recent Board meeting, to actually put together some strategies, some goals, some measurables that we can take with us; I think we’ve got a great Board in place with a lot of enthusiasm and excitement and engagement – and those things are what make my job easy,” said Beson.

In the last year, the Chamber lost a veteran in longtime Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Director Connie Hall who decided to retire after 25 years of service.

“We try to keep filling positions with good quality people, when we lose a quality person we want to try to find equal or better,” said Beson.

Notably, the Chamber added two new faces – an Economic Development Commission Director in Mickey Dean, who comes to Junction City with over 20 years experience; and Eddie Reeder, the Project Manager hired to study the feasibility of a sports complex in the community.

“I think we are moving in the right direction, and the way our City and our County are supporting us and talking to each other right now – it’s very exciting,” said Beson.

Several awards were also presented during the evening, all of which were nominated by co-workers/peers:

Tourism Advocate of the Year : Bob Cervera , owner F&S Electronics, founder All Treats Day and Jammin in JC

: , owner F&S Electronics, founder All Treats Day and Jammin in JC Eldon L. Hoyle Economic Development Award : Mike Harris , Acorns Resort and RV Park, The Cove Bar and Grill, Milford Convention Center

: , Acorns Resort and RV Park, The Cove Bar and Grill, Milford Convention Center Business/Citizen of the Year : The C.L. Hoover Opera House – Joe and Sheila Markley

: – Joe and Sheila Markley Ambassador of the Year: Janie Merk

Volunteer of the Year: Phyllis Fitzgerald, Mayor

Retirement Acknowledgment and Recognition: Connie Hall