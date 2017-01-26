Bill Self — No Player Discipline as Campus Rape Probe Continues

Kansas coach Bill Self says a police investigation of an alleged rape at his team’s dorm has given him no reason yet to discipline anyone as the second-ranked Jayhawks prepare to play at No. 4 Kentucky.

Self on Thursday publicly acknowledged the investigation of the alleged sexual attack last month of a 16-year-old girl at McCarthy Hall has become a “major distraction” heading into Saturday’s showdown.

No charges have been filed, and police have not publicly identified any suspects. Five of Self’s players are listed as witnesses on the police report.

Self is deferring to police in declining to publicly discuss what any of the players have confided in him about the matter he says he learned about from the athletics department the day it was reported Dec. 18.