In Kansas, gun-rights supporters face pushback

JOHN HANNA, AP Political Writer

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — With university communities pushing back and a political shift in the Legislature, gun-rights advocates who’ve enjoyed a string of victories in Kansas are facing a new test of their clout.

Lawmakers are considering the repeal of a law that will allow concealed guns on campuses starting in July.

A state Senate committee will have a hearing Thursday on a bill that would give universities, colleges and public hospitals and clinics a permanent exemption from a 2013 law that allowed gun owners to carry concealed weapons into more public buildings. The law granted the universities, colleges and hospitals a four-year exemption.

The National Rifle Association says Kansas is among eight states allowing concealed weapons on campus. Gun-rights advocates still have a powerful ally in Republican Gov. Sam Brownback.