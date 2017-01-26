Lady Jays Fall in Firebird Winter Classic

Wichita South ( 11-0 ) used a 10-0 run in the second quarter to break open a close game, and went on to defeat the Junction City Lady Jay basketball team 62-28 in the first round of the 2017 Firebird Winter Classic in Lawrence.

The undefeated Titans led the Lady Jays 22-19 before scoring 10 unanswered points to take control of the ballgame.

Lady Jay coach Derek Petty stated he was proud of the effort by his team. “But we’ve got to quit turning the ball over.” Junction City ( 2-8 ) was led by Ally McKenzie with 9 points in the game.

The Lady Jays play in the consolation semifinal round of the tournament on Friday at 4:45 p.m.