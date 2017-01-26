Phillips cuts work force at central Kansas plant

SALINE COUNTY – Philips Lighting announced the layoff of thirty-two employees on Thursday, according to a company news release.

Melissa Kanter, Philips public relations spokesperson, said the layoffs are specific to the Salina branch, located in the 3000 block of South Ninth Street.

“The lighting industry continues to transform and we have to look for ways to increase operational efficiency,” Kanter said.

“As a result, we had to make a small reduction in the workforce.”

The Salina Philips had 281 employees before the reduction that took place Thursday morning.

Training and placement programs will be made available for those laid off, according to Kanter.

“Reductions in workforce are always a difficult decision, and Philips Lighting is committed to managing all matters related to the employees affected in a respectful and professional manner,” she said.