Traffic Slowed on I-70 Just East of Junction City

UPDATE:

A driver traveling the wrong way on I-70 has resulted in accidents and one minor injury. The eastbound lanes of I-70 just east of Junction City are closed.

Geary County Emergency Management Director Garry Berges said 9-1-1 got a report of a vehicle going the wrong way on the interstate…westbound in the eastbound lane.”They were able to get the vehicle stopped. It did hit a couple vehicles. We do have the interstate shut down going eastbound. People will exit at 299, which is the Grandview Plaza exit, go onto Flint Hills Boulevard on to Fort Riley, and exit back onto the interstate at 301.

An ambulance was enroute to the scene.

Motorists should try to avoid the area or be very patient as you move through that area.

—–

Authorities have responded to I-70 on the southeast side of Junction City Thursday morning.

Traffic has been slowed in that area so motorists should allow extra time for that area between the Walmart exit in Junction City and Grandview Plaza.