JCHS ‘Way Forward’ Second Town Hall Meeting Saturday, Live Stream Available

The ‘Way Forward’ Town Hall meeting on Saturday, January 28th will include more information on the need for a new high school, different options for building of a facility, including the costs and how the facility could be financed through a combination of federal heavily impacted military aid and state aid funds.

The meeting begins at 10:00 am in the Warren Settles Auditorium at the High School.

The public will be able to pose questions about this project.

In addition to the live video (below), this will also be broadcast on 1420 KJCK, The Talk of JC – tune in at 10:00 am.

The JCHS Way Forward Steering Committee is hosting the town hall meetings in order to inform the public and receive input on the project.