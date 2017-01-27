Kan. grocery store bank robber enters pleas in US District Court

WICHITA — A Kansas man facing a federal indictment for robbing several grocery stores in Kansas entered pleas in two of those cases in US District Court Thursday.

Austan Kinnaird, 26, Goddard, pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery involving the Golf Headquarters in Wichita and the Intrust Bank branch inside a Dillon’s grocery store on E. Harry Street in Wichita.

The robbery of the other three Dillon’s stores including one in Hutchinson was dismissed.

Kinnaird will be sentenced April 17.

Kinnaird was arrested in connection with robbing the North Main Dillon’s store on March 11, 2016.

He was originally arrested for the bank robbery and was then indicted on the other four counts later following further investigation.