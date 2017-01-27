Kansas High School Basketball Scores

AP-KS–Kansas Prep Scores
Friday’s Scores
The Associated Press
Abilene 58, Hays-TMP-Marian 57
Basehor-Linwood 55, Labette County 39
Baxter Springs 66, Southeast 39
Bishop Seabury Academy 80, KC East Christian 66
Blue Valley 83, St. James Academy 78
Bluestem 57, Cherryvale 53
BV North 50, Blue Valley Southwest 26
BV West 61, Gardner-Edgerton 45
Caldwell 31, Sedan 27
Chanute 53, Iola 49
Chapman 38, Hoisington 25
Conway Springs 59, Belle Plaine 46
Cornerstone Family 62, Christ Preparatory Academy 19
Council Grove 64, Marion 38
Doniphan West 68, Washington County 56
Ell-Saline 69, Medicine Lodge 64
Ellsworth 55, Southeast Saline 50
Elyria Christian 47, Herington 23
Fort Scott 65, Girard 62, OT
Frankfort 56, Axtell 53
Frontenac 63, Independence 48
Goddard 64, Wichita Campus 46
Hanover 71, Wetmore 45
Haven 64, Sedgwick 43
Hays 66, Dodge City 54
Heritage Christian 38, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 3
Hiawatha 45, Royal Valley 43
Hill City 56, Trego 48
Holcomb 55, Southwestern Hts. 43
Humboldt 52, Erie 50
Hutchinson 74, Valley Center 72
Jefferson North 61, Pleasant Ridge 50
KC Turner 52, SM Northwest 46
KC Washington 79, Ottawa 72
LaCrosse 52, Victoria 30
Liberal 56, Hugoton 43
Lincoln 45, Natoma 34
Logan 60, Northern Valley 34
Lyndon 56, Mission Valley 37
Lyons 45, Ellinwood 37
Maize 78, Maize South 64
Mill Valley 53, Lansing 41
Minneapolis 67, Russell 51
Moundridge 48, Goessel 34
Norton 61, Colby 42
Olathe Northwest 65, Topeka West 60
Olathe South 58, Olathe North 28
Onaga 46, Linn 44
Osborne 85, Lakeside 28
Parsons 62, Columbus 30
Pawnee Heights 40, Minneola 39
Perry-Lecompton 43, Jefferson West 29
Phillipsburg 75, Oakley 40
Pike Valley 68, Chase 33
Pittsburg 75, DeSoto 39
Pittsburg Colgan 60, Riverton 38
Plainville 61, Ellis 45
Pratt 66, Macksville 43
Rock Creek 56, Wamego 52
Rock Hills 50, Wilson 48
Sabetha 49, Riverside 35
Salina Sacred Heart 73, Hutchinson Trinity 46
Santa Fe Trail 58, Osage City 52
Scott City 49, Goodland 29
SM South 66, SM West 53
Smith Center 49, Stockton 40
Smoky Valley 53, Clay Center 33
Spring Hill 61, Louisburg 48
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 50, Tescott 21
St. Thomas Aquinas 52, BV Northwest 35
Sylvan-Lucas 55, Otis-Bison 42
Thunder Ridge 42, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 35
Tonganoxie 41, KC Bishop Ward 22
Topeka Hayden 68, Highland Park 65
Troy 72, Clifton-Clyde 64
Uniontown 53, Crest 19
Wabaunsee 63, Riley County 36
Wellington 78, Winfield 59
Wellsville 66, Anderson County 42
West Elk 42, Argonia 26
Wichita Collegiate 75, Circle 72
|Lyon County League Tournament
|Semifinal
Hartford 52, Southern Coffey 48
Lebo 44, Burlingame 42
|SPIAA Tournament
|Consolation
Hodgeman County 55, Satanta 45
South Central 57, Ingalls 51
|Semifinal
South Gray 66, Ashland 30
Spearville 56, Kiowa County 46
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Baxter Springs 55, Southeast 30
Blue Valley 47, St. James Academy 15
Bluestem 46, Cherryvale 32
BV North 66, Blue Valley Southwest 41
BV Northwest 60, SM West 41
Caldwell 41, Sedan 37
Central Burden 39, Oxford 32
Centralia 53, Blue Valley 31
Clay Center 47, Smoky Valley 21
Clifton-Clyde 41, Troy 29
Colby 36, Norton 33
Columbus 43, Parsons 27
Council Grove 61, Marion 32
Crest 49, Uniontown 46
Ellinwood 53, Lyons 46
Ellsworth 36, Southeast Saline 32
Flinthills 40, South Haven 23
Frankfort 51, Axtell 46
Girard 54, Fort Scott 32
Golden Plains 37, Triplains-Brewster 28
Goodland 45, Scott City 36
Hanover 53, Wetmore 41
Hays-TMP-Marian 60, Abilene 41
Hill City 62, Trego 39
Hoisington 48, Chapman 36
Holcomb 53, Southwestern Hts. 33
Hugoton 58, Liberal 43
Humboldt 60, Erie 46
Hutchinson Trinity 54, Salina Sacred Heart 33
Independence 56, Frontenac 39
Iola 46, Chanute 33
Labette County 67, Basehor-Linwood 53
LaCrosse 35, Victoria 19
Lakeside 30, Osborne 29
Linn 39, Onaga 20
Logan 60, Northern Valley 34
Mission Valley 40, Lyndon 17
Natoma 36, Lincoln 27
Oakley 44, Phillipsburg 23
Osage City 35, Santa Fe Trail 28
Otis-Bison 57, Sylvan-Lucas 34
Ottawa 60, KC Washington 29
Pike Valley 55, Chase 41
Pittsburg 39, DeSoto 34
Pittsburg Colgan 49, Riverton 38
Plainville 38, Ellis 29
Rock Creek 32, Wamego 31
Rural Vista 56, Wakefield 28
Russell 57, Minneapolis 35
Sabetha 58, Riverside 49
Silver Lake 62, Atchison 35
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 56, Tescott 27
Stockton 48, Smith Center 31
Thunder Ridge 55, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 35
Tonganoxie 45, KC Bishop Ward 42, OT
University Academy, Mo. 39, KC Christian 37
Valley Heights 61, Solomon 26
Veritas Christian 51, St. Joseph Christian, Mo. 37
Wabaunsee 52, Riley County 33
Washington County 61, Doniphan West 48
West Elk 28, Argonia 26
Wilson 52, Rock Hills 6
|El Dorado Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Augusta 77, Wichita East 64
|Semifinal
Circle 47, Mill Valley 40
Maize South 57, Gardner-Edgerton 50
|Emporia Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Topeka 51, SM North 41
Wichita Heights 73, Goddard-Eisenhower 29
|Semifinal
Derby 70, Maize 36
Lawrence 51, Emporia 43
|Haven Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Garden Plain 47, Nickerson 36
Rose Hill 30, Haven 29
|Semifinal
Cheney 54, Wellington 47
Goddard 45, Kingman 28
|Hilltop Hoops Classic
|Seventh Place
Macksville 49, Little River 32
|Fifth Place
Ness City 50, Ell-Saline 45
|Third Place
Moundridge 48, St. John 36
|Jefferson County North Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Atchison County 38, Cornerstone Family 37
Perry-Lecompton 43, Oskaloosa 32
|Semifinal
Jefferson North 61, Pleasant Ridge 50
Rossville 32, Valley Falls 30
|Lawrence Free State Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
SM South 62, Hutchinson 42
Wichita Northwest 41, Junction City 30
|Semifinal
Topeka Seaman 51, KC Schlagle 47
Wichita South 50, Lawrence Free State 45
|Lyon County League Tournament
|Semifinal
Olpe 61, Lebo 26
Waverly 56, Hartford 27
|McPherson Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Dodge City 41, Andale 32
Hays 57, Wichita Southeast 36
|Semifinal
Manhattan 56, Valley Center 29
|Newton Invitational Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Andover Central 42, Garden City 37
SM Northwest 52, Kapaun Mount Carmel 46
|Semifinal
Bishop Miege 53, Wichita Bishop Carroll 43
Newton 50, Olathe Northwest 36
|Skyline 54 Classic Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Kinsley 45, Pretty Prairie 33
Pratt Skyline 27, Attica 24
|Semifinal
Cunningham 42, South Barber 32
Medicine Lodge 53, Norwich 48
|Washburn Rural Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
KC Sumner 72, Shawnee Heights 56
SM East 47, Topeka West 39
|Semifinal
Leavenworth 59, Great Bend 40
St. Thomas Aquinas 61, Washburn Rural 42