Low Scoring Second Quarter Hurts Blue Jays

The Topeka High Trojans outscored Junction City 12-2 in the second quarter to open up an eight point halftime lead, and went on to a 55-41 victory over the Blue Jays in the capitol city.

Junction City had a two point lead after one quarter but only a two point field goal by Elijah Gardner kept the Blue Jays from being shut out on offense in the second period.

Blue Jay coach Nate Schmitt noted after the game that his team has to finish on offense. “We were 12 of 44 from the field and we were getting some looks that we like. We got the ball where we wanted it. We just weren’t finishing.”

The Blue Jays also struggled with turnovers in the loss.

Junction City goes to Highland Park next Friday night.