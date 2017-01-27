Mike Harris wins Eldon L. Hoyle Economic Development Award

Acorns Resort and RV Park, The Cove Bar and Grill, and the Milford Lake Conference Center were the icing on a great year for Mike Harris.

Harris, recipient of the Eldon L. Hoyle Economic Development Award at the 2017 Chamber Annual Dinner said that in taking on the business ventures he anticipated a spike in tourism, but was pleasantly surprised with the local support.

“When it was first built, you know I thought – especially at the Cove Bar and Grill – I thought that there would be a lot of non-residents participating out there just because that’s the lake and you get so many visitors coming from all over; what I was not expecting was how many local people continue to come out there and have supported the business and that has really just been fantastic for us to see all the local people coming out and continue to come out and supporting local business,” said Harris.

Harris said that the added amenities at Milford Lake now offer a rounded tourism experience.

“I think that Milford Lake has been on the map for quite a while, but this is just like another activity that people can enjoy once they come out there; I mean, it’s always had great fishing, it’s always been great outdoors and great boating, great camping out there, but it does give more of a feeling of like an Ozark lake out there now where you can come out and enjoy some other things too,” said Harris.

Being recognized in the same respect as Eldon L. Hoyle was humbling for Harris.

“I feel very honored to win the award, Mr. Hoyle was a great member of the community so just to be recognized in that light is fantastic,” said Harris.

In the last year, five new cabins and 16 camp sites were opened at Acorns Resort in addition to the Cove Bar and Grill and the Milford Lake Conference Center.