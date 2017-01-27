Penny by Penny, Raising Money in Memory of Lorraine Walker

Students at Washington Elementary School are in the midst of a ‘Penny War’.

The competition was born as a fundraiser to help support the Washington Elementary Scholarship Fund in memory of Lorraine Walker – scholarships for Washington Elementary students that wish to attend college.

Lana Sigle, First Grade Teacher, said that it’s a fun way to get the entire school involved.

“Kids can bring in pennies and dollar bills – or 20s, and 10s or whatever – and that counts as positive and if they bring in silver money that counts as a negative, so they’re trying to have the most positive coins or amount in their container,” said Sigle. “So, it’s kind of a competition in that you try to bring the pennies for your class and then you can put other coins, like the silver coins – quarters, dimes, nickels – in other classes grade level tubs to count against them and whoever has the most wins.”

The fundraiser is done in memory of Lorraine Walker, Principal at Washington Elementary from 1986 until her untimely death in April 2014.

“We thought that would be a great fundraiser to do in her memory and support other students that are going to college,” said Sigle.

Winners of the Penny War will be announced during an assembly on Friday, February 3rd. The winning class will have a pizza and ice cream party.