Preston Boeh Receives Grassland Award

Preston Boeh was honored during the Geary County Conservation District meeting Thursday evening in Junction City. He was recognized with the Grassland Award for his work to improve a 186-acre pasture site. “Cleaned the place up cutting cedar trees doing a lot of spraying, brush, piling up cedars, burning. ”

Boeh, who raises cattle, said the location of the property is in southeast Geary County adjacent to Edwards Road off of Humboldt Creek Road.

Approximately 200 people attended the annual meeting at the Geary County 4-H / Senior Citizens Center. Ricky’s Cafe of Hanover, Kansas catered the meal. During the meeting Sara Schmidt and Gary Schellhorn were re-elected to two year terms on the board of directors for the district.