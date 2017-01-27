Sheriff asks for help to locate suspects wanted on Kan. warrants

BARTON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Barton County are asking for the help in locating two individuals wanted on warrants.

The Sheriff’s Office is looking for Sarah B. Wagner. Wagner is wanted on warrants in Barton, Rice and Geary counties.

She is described as a white female age 37, 5’4, 140 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes with multiple tattoos. Wagner was last seen in the Great Bend area.

The Sheriff’s office is also looking for Cori J. Galliart. Galliart is wanted on outstanding warrants from Barton, Sedgwick, and Harvey counties. He is described as a white male age 31, six feet in height, 200 pounds, brown hair, and hazel eyes. Galliart’s last known address was in Hoisington.

If you have information about these people or any other crime, please call crime stoppers at 620-792-1300 or 888-305-1300.