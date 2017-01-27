Workforce a Top Priority for Chamber Board

There has been a lot of change already in 2017 – and Stan Hambright is looking forward to tackling the workforce issue in Junction City.

Hambright, Chamber Board Chairman, said that a focus on the workforce will be one of the Board’s top priorities this year.

“The main goal we have to think about is the workforce issue in our region; it’s really difficult to find help, there’s help wanted signs all over and I think we really have to look at solving the workforce issue before we move ahead,” said Hambright.

As for what that may entail, Hambright said “a lot.”

“It involves the community, Fort Riley, the school system and the workforce centers getting involved and working together,” said Hambright.

Hambright is succeeding Maureen Gustafson as the Chamber Board Chair.