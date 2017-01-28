Blue Jays 4th in JCHS Invitational – Two Weight Class Champions

Fourteen high school wrestling teams converged on the Shenk Gym at Junction City High School for the JCHS Invitational on Saturday.

The Junction City Blue Jays finished in fourth place 145 points. Shawnee Heights finished first with 203.5, Lawrence Free State second with 188.5, and Kapaun Mt. Carmel from Wichita third with 181 points.

Two Blue Jays capured first place in their weight classes….Max Bazan at 126 pounds and Aryus Jones at 182 pounds.

Coach Bob Laster stated Bazan and Jones have been very consistent the entire season. “I was really happy that they could come out as champions. I was really happy for Aryus because this is his last Junction City High School outing, so I’m glad that he was able to finish on a good note.”

Some of the other Blue Jay results included a second place finish by Jeffrey Walters at 220 pounds, third place finish by Steven Sicard at 113 pounds, and a fourth place finish by Tanner Bogenhagen at 132 pounds.

Team points:

–Shawnee Heights 203.5, Lawrence Free State 188.5, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 181, Junction City 145, Salina Central 133, Salina South 89.5, Atchison County Community High School 60, Shawnee Mission Northwest 58.5, Topeka High 56, Highland Park 54, Wabaunsee 41, Herington 39, Southeast of Saline 36, Topeka West 22.5.