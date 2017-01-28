Bob Laster Honored for 30 Years of Coaching Blue Jay Wrestling

Junction City Blue Jay wrestling head coach Bob Laster has worked in that job for three decades. And before that he was a wrestler for the Blue Jays during his high school days.

Saturday evening Laster was honored during a reception held in his honor to thank him for his efforts and success coaching the Blue Jays. Family, friends, and many former wrestlers were in attendance to recognize and give the coach a standing ovation.

Laster told JC Post the reception meant a lot. “The most rewarding thing is when kids come back and you get to see how they have developed and changed into men. This means a lot to me, and having people coming back and showing some love really lets me know what my job is all about. And that’s the rewarding part.”

In addition to members of this season’s team, many former Blue Jay wrestlers were in attendance for the reception. Among them were the first wrestler to capture a state championship under Laster, Rick Bazan. That occurred during Bazan’s senior year in the 132 pound weight class, and in Laster’s first year as head coach in 1985 . Bazan called Laster a great coach. He has now served as an assistant on the coaching staff for many years. Bazan noted when he began coaching he realized that Laster knew a lot. “This is hard stuff, and he’s taught me so much about coaching. But it was good, coach Laster always had your back, always had your back. When you can count on somebody like that, that goes a long ways.”

The 160 pound 6A state champion for the Blue Jays in 1994, Bobby Lashley, attended the reception. He remembered how the coach mentored him and students in the school. “Coming back, talking to a lot of these guys he mentored everyone. I mean there were probably hundreds of kids that came through the school that he mentored, and it’s not about winning titles or winning places or medals or things like that. It’s just some things that he did for my life. I know without a shadow of a doubt I would not have accomplished the things that I accomplished to this day without meeting him.”

Lashley was a three time national champion and four time All-American at Missouri Valley College, joined the Army team and finished second at the World Championships, and was a USA All-American. Then in professional wrestling Lashley represented Donald Trump in one of the largest Wrestle Mania’s in history, was a United States champion, ACW World Champion, four time TNA world champion, and is currently 16-2 as a mixed martial arts fighter. He remains in close contact with Bob Laster.

Some of the records and accomplishments during the 30 years the program at JCHS has been guided by Bob Laster include 272 dual wins, 145 times a Blue Jay wrestler has qualified for the state tournament with some of those being wrestlers who qualified multiple times, 21 times a Blue Jay captured a state weight class championship, and again in some cases there were wrestlers who accomplished that feat multiple times.

Laster has been named Coach of the Year three times, and his teams have won one regional championship, six league titles, three were undefeated in dual competition, and multiple teams have placed high in the team standings at the state tournament.