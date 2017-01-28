JCHS Way Forward Town Hall Meeting Recap – Audio and Video Clips Available

The final JCHS Way Forward Town Hall meeting was held Saturday morning at Warren Settles Auditorium at the Senior High.

Over 100 community members were in attendance, many of whom spoke out in favor of a new high school project.

Retired Big Red One soldier Ronald Clasberry said that he went into the meeting with a negative perception.

“After listening to the whole brief and considering everything that was said today and listening to the community…looking at the financial seat and seeing that my mil levy wasn’t going up, and all the technology that would be coming to the school I agree with the 105 (million) as far as the expenditure, but I also think it should be phased in,” said Clasberry.

Clasberry suggests “completing the main project and phasing in the rest as you go;” his logic being that the State financial woes are so severe – it creates uncertainty. Clasberry said that he’s confident in the School District’s assertion that the funds will be there if the community acts now.

Dr. Corbin Witt, Superintendent of Schools, said that the positive affirmations toward the District and Steering Committee were uplifting.

“I think we are always optimistic that we [will] get the information out and people learn the facts and then they make good decisions, so I know this community will make the best decision based on the facts that they learn,” said Witt.

While many were growing in support of a new high school project, others stood their ground in opposition.

“We don’t have enough information right now, we don’t have a clear plan to be able to make a decision on which direction we should go,” said Phil Diestelkamp. “Where is the location, that would be a really nice start, what will the disposition of the current facilities be – the current high school, will it be demolished, will it be used for some other source – what about the current Freshman Success Academy, we spent a lot of money over there…if a building stays, we still have to maintain it…if we go build a new [high school] and still leave those facilities in place, we will still spend money to maintain them.”

Diestelkamp’s concerns were surrounding the financial woes of the State, County and City adding that despite a flat mil levy promised by the District taxes would go up.

“That would take place no matter what happens as far as this discussion…the valuation of homes and things like that, we hope continue to go up – you don’t want your house to lose in valuation; as long as the community continues to grow, your home goes up in value,” said Witt.

Growth and community were echoed throughout Saturday’s Way Forward Town Hall meeting. A JCHS teacher said that with all the education initiatives and innovation that JCHS has taken, the outdated building does not and can not support that in the way that a newer facility would afford the students.

For a recap of Saturday’s town hall meeting streamed by BlueJay Media on JC Post check out the video below. If the audio is distorted, a full audio recap is available below as well.