K-State Falls at Tennessee in SEC / Big 12 Challenge, 70-58

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee jumped out to an early lead and never trailed, as the Volunteers posted a 70-58 win over Kansas State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday afternoon in front of a crowd of 14,398 fans at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Wildcats (15-6, 4-4 Big 12) were hampered by a poor first half for the second straight game, scoring a season-low 22 points on 36.4 percent shooting (8-of-22), including missing all 6 of their 3-point field goals. In contrast, the Volunteers (12-9, 4-4 SEC) used a 22-12 rebounding edge to connect on 53.6 percent (15-of-28) from the field.

K-State closed the gap to 57-48 on a jumper by sophomore Barry Brown with 9:06 remaining, but Tennessee responded by scoring 7 of the next 9 points to push back in front 64-50 with 5:05 to play and were never threatened the rest of the way. The Volunteers dominated on the glass, holding a 43-29 rebounding advantage and scoring an opponent-high 23 second-chance points off of 16 offensive rebounds.

The 58 points were a season-low for the Wildcats, as they converted on just 39.6 percent (19-of-48) of its field goals, including 31.3 percent (5-of-16) from 3-point range. The Vols scored nearly half of their 70 points in the paint (34) to go with their 23 second-chance points, while connecting on 44.8 percent (26-of-58) from the field, including 35.7 percent (5-of-14) from long range.

Brown was one of three Wildcats to score in double figures, as he tallied 15 of his game-tying 17 points in the second half, to go with a team-best 4 assists and 2 steals. He has now scored in double figures in a team-high 17 games. Senior Wesley Iwundu scored 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting, while sophomore Kamau Stokes added 11 points and 3 assists. Stokes rattled off double-digit scoring for the 11th consecutive games.

Freshman Grant Williams led the way for Tennessee with 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting, while freshman Jordan Bowden and senior Robert Hubbs III chipped in 13 and 10 points, respectively.

The Basics

Final Score: Tennessee 70, Kansas State 58

Tennessee 70, Kansas State 58 Records: Kansas State 15-6, 4-4 Big 12 // Tennessee 12-9, 4-4 SEC

Kansas State 15-6, 4-4 Big 12 // Tennessee 12-9, 4-4 SEC Attendance: 14,398

14,398 Next Game: Wednesday, February 1 // vs. TCU // 6:30 p.m. CT // ESPNews

The Short Story

Tennessee used a strong first-half performance to lead the way from start to finish in a 70-58 victory over K-State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday before 14,398 fans at Thompson-Boling Arena.

before 14,398 fans at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Volunteers, which defeated the Wildcats for the second time in Challenge history, dominated the glass, 43-29, and used 16 offensive rebounds to score 23 second-chance points.

Tennessee scored 39 of its 70 points in the first half on 53.6 percent (15-of-28) shooting, totaling 13 second-chance points off 9 offensive rebounds and 13 points off 7 K-State turnovers.

Trailing by 19 less than two minutes into the second half, the Wildcats were able to close to within 57-48 on a layup by sophomore Barry Brown with 9:06 remaining. However, the Vols scored 9 of the next 11 points to push the game out of reach at 66-50 with 4:07 to play.

with remaining. However, the Vols scored 9 of the next 11 points to push the game out of reach at 66-50 with to play. K-State scored a season-low 58 points on 39.6 percent shooting (19-of-48), including just 31.3 percent (5-of-16) from 3-point range. Forwards D.J. Johnson (4) and Dean Wade (3) combined for just 7 points.

(4) and (3) combined for just 7 points. Brown led three Wildcats in double figures by scoring 15 of his game-tying 17 points in the second half, while senior Wesley Iwundu (14) and sophomore Kamau Stokes (11) also had double digits.

(14) and sophomore (11) also had double digits. Freshman Grant Williams led three Vols in double figures with a game-tying 17 points

led three Vols in double figures with a game-tying 17 points

TOM GILBERT

Associate Director for Athletics Communications | K-State Athletics