Kansas teen hospitalized after crash during chase

FINNEY COUNTY – A Kansas teen was injured in an accident during a pursuit with law enforcement just before 1a.m. on Saturday in Finney County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Toyota Camry driven by Kevin Antonio Garcia, 19, Dodge City, was southbound on Towns Boulevard fleeing Law Enforcement.

The driver missed the curve at the intersections with Old Post Road. The Camry traveled straight into a field and overturned.

Garcia was transported to St. Catherine’s Hospital.

Details on what prompted the chase and possible charges were not available early Saturday.