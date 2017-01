The Junction City Lady Jay basketball team lost to Hutchinson 49-39 in the seventh place consolation game at the 2017 Firebird Winter Classic in Lawrence on Saturday.

The loss dropped Junction City to 2-10 on the season.

In other action in the tournament, Shawnee Mission South defeated Wichita Northwest 48-44 in the fifth place consolation contest, Lawrence Free State defeated Kansas City Schlagle 67-59 for third, and in the championship game Wichita South defeated Topeka Seaman 33-28.