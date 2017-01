The Riley County Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at the Leonardville nursing home at 3:40 a.m. Saturday.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Doug Schmitt 11 firefighters responded from the Leonardville and Riley stations of four fire trucks. Firefighters were able to quickly locate an issue with one of the furnaces, isolate the problem and reset the alarm without having to displace any residents.

The extent of damage to the furnace is not known at this time.