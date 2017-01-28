Saturday High School Basketball Results

1

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press GIRLS’ BASKETBALL Pratt 54, Wichita North 24 Weskan 41, Western Plains-Healy 12 Berean Academy/Eli Walter Tournament Seventh Place Burrton 45, Stafford 40 Fifth Place Wichita Trinity 55, Douglass 42 El Dorado Tournament Seventh Place Wichita East 60, Wichita Collegiate 40 Fifth Place Augusta 51, El Dorado 19 Augusta 51, El Dorado 19 Third Place Gardner-Edgerton 50, Mill Valley 42 Emporia Tournament Seventh Place SM North 35, Goddard-Eisenhower 33 Fifth Place Wichita Heights 44, Topeka 43 Third Place Maize 54, Emporia 37 Championship Derby 56, Lawrence 33 Haven Tournament Seventh Place Haven 41, Nickerson 40 Fifth Place Garden Plain 48, Rose Hill 42 Third Place Wellington 40, Kingman 38 Championship Goddard 44, Cheney 40 Hiawatha Tournament Fifth Place Marysville 60, Jackson Heights 46 Championship Nemaha Central 44, Hiawatha 32 Jefferson County North Tournament Third Place Valley Falls 49, Pleasant Ridge 30 Lawrence Free State Tournament Seventh Place Hutchinson 49, Junction City 39 Fifth Place SM South 48, Wichita Northwest 44 Third Place Lawrence Free State 67, KC Schlagle 59 Championship Wichita South 33, Topeka Seaman 28 Lyon County League Tournament Lebo 38, Hartford 35 Seventh Place Burlingame 39, Marais des Cygnes Valley 28 Fifth Place Madison/Hamilton 67, Southern Coffey 55 McPherson Tournament Seventh Place Andale 61, Wichita Southeast 48 Fifth Place Hays 28, Dodge City 25 Third Place McPherson 51, Valley Center 34 Mulvane Tournament Fifth Place Mulvane 47, Wichita Campus 34 Third Place Arkansas City 43, Winfield 34 Championship Wichita West 39, Conway Springs 38, OT Newton Invitational Tournament Wichita Bishop Carroll 45, Olathe Northwest 31 Seventh Place Kapaun Mount Carmel 39, Garden City 31 Fifth Place SM Northwest 57, Andover Central 39 Championship Bishop Miege 47, Newton 39 Pratt Tournament Larned 41, Ulysses 36 Sedgwick Tournament Seventh Place Clearwater 53, Belle Plaine 23 Fifth Place Chaparral 35, Inman 30 Skyline 54 Classic Tournament Seventh Place Attica 36, Pretty Prairie 34 Fifth Place Kinsley 60, Pratt Skyline 31 Third Place South Barber 45, Norwich 37 Washburn Rural Tournament Seventh Place Shawnee Heights 50, Topeka West 33 Third Place Washburn Rural 71, Great Bend 41 Championship Leavenworth 37, St. Thomas Aquinas 34 Wellsville Tournament Seventh Place Anderson County 38, Maranatha Academy 26 Fifth Place Wellsville 63, Louisburg 56 Third Place KC Piper 53, Lansing 37 Championship Baldwin 49, Spring Hill 40