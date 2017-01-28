Saturday High School Basketball Results

|
1
Saturday’s Scores
The Associated Press
Pratt 54, Wichita North 24
Weskan 41, Western Plains-Healy 12
Burrton 45, Stafford 40
Wichita Trinity 55, Douglass 42
Wichita East 60, Wichita Collegiate 40
Augusta 51, El Dorado 19
Augusta 51, El Dorado 19
Gardner-Edgerton 50, Mill Valley 42
SM North 35, Goddard-Eisenhower 33
Wichita Heights 44, Topeka 43
Maize 54, Emporia 37
Derby 56, Lawrence 33
Haven 41, Nickerson 40
Garden Plain 48, Rose Hill 42
Wellington 40, Kingman 38
Goddard 44, Cheney 40
Marysville 60, Jackson Heights 46
Nemaha Central 44, Hiawatha 32
Valley Falls 49, Pleasant Ridge 30
Hutchinson 49, Junction City 39
SM South 48, Wichita Northwest 44
Lawrence Free State 67, KC Schlagle 59
Wichita South 33, Topeka Seaman 28
Lebo 38, Hartford 35
Burlingame 39, Marais des Cygnes Valley 28
Madison/Hamilton 67, Southern Coffey 55
Andale 61, Wichita Southeast 48
Hays 28, Dodge City 25
McPherson 51, Valley Center 34
Mulvane 47, Wichita Campus 34
Arkansas City 43, Winfield 34
Wichita West 39, Conway Springs 38, OT
Wichita Bishop Carroll 45, Olathe Northwest 31
Kapaun Mount Carmel 39, Garden City 31
SM Northwest 57, Andover Central 39
Bishop Miege 47, Newton 39
Larned 41, Ulysses 36
Clearwater 53, Belle Plaine 23
Chaparral 35, Inman 30
Attica 36, Pretty Prairie 34
Kinsley 60, Pratt Skyline 31
South Barber 45, Norwich 37
Shawnee Heights 50, Topeka West 33
Washburn Rural 71, Great Bend 41
Leavenworth 37, St. Thomas Aquinas 34
Anderson County 38, Maranatha Academy 26
Wellsville 63, Louisburg 56
KC Piper 53, Lansing 37
Baldwin 49, Spring Hill 40