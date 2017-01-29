K-State’s Willis Named Most Outstanding Player at Senior Bowl

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Former Kansas State defensive end Jordan Willis recorded a pair of sacks and forced fumbles en route to South Team Outstanding Player honors on Saturday in the Reese’s Senior Bowl held at Ladd-Pebbles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

Willis’ effort, which also included a pass breakup, helped the South squad earn a 16-15 victory.

Saturday’s game was the culmination of a week’s worth of work by Willis, who was able to display his skill set in front of all NFL teams.

The 2016 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, Willis earned All-America honors from numerous publications after tying the K-State single-season sack record with 11.5 to go along with 17.5 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles. The Kansas City, Missouri, product left K-State ranked third in school history in career sacks (26.0), while he finished ninth in career TFLs (40.5) to become the first Wildcat to enter the top 10 since 2001.

The next step for the country’s top NFL prospects is the NFL Combine, which will be held February 28 through March 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. A complete list of invitees will be announced at a later date. The 2017 NFL Draft will take place April 27-29, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.