Geary County Public Works Director Dennis Cox to Retire

Dennis Cox has announced his retirement, effective March 13th.

Cox has served as Geary County Public Works Director for nearly 27 years. Cox said he had given this a lot of thought. “Timing wise at our house it just works out best that March 13th is going to be my retirement date.”

Cox oversaw numerous jobs as public works director, everything from road and bridge to closure of the county landfill south of I-70 and related work with that project. He remembered the flooding in 1993 as one of the big challenges during his tenure. “Without the excellent staff of folks that we have here, our public works department, it would have been a real difficult situation to manage. Even though it lasted most of the summer you recall we were able to keep roads open and deal with FEMA and do all the things necessary flood control-wise and cleanup-wise to get past that.”

Cox submitted a letter requesting retirement to the Geary County Commission on Monday. That was accepted by the governing body. Chairman Ben Bennett confirmed the County will begin advertising for the position, and appoint a search committee to help seek a replacement for Cox.