JCACC to Host Three Legislative Coffees

The Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce will host a series of Legislative Coffees in the next three months.

The first Legislative Coffee will be Saturday, February 4th, the second on March 4th and final on Sunday, April 1st.

The start times for all three will be at 9:00 am at the C.L. Hoover Opera House in Junction City.

State legislators will provide updates on activities in Topeka and the public can pose questions on legislative issues. Some of the legislators invited to attend include Senators Jeff Longbine and Tom Hawk, and Representatives Lonnie Clark and Dave Baker.

These events are free and open to the public.