JCHS Selects New Lady Jay Head Softball Coach

Junction City High School has selected Aaron Craig as the new Lady Jay Head Softball Coach, pending Board of Education approval.

Craig is a physical education – health teacher at JCHS and works as an assistant football coach and boys swimming coach.

Craig comes to the softball program with previous softball head coaching experience in Hutchinson, El Dorado and Bishop Carroll high schools. He brings nearly 20 years of coaching experience spread across football, softball, basketball, swimming, powerlifting, and track.

Aaron will be replacing Jeremy Harrison who coached last season.