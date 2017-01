LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — Police are investigating the shooting death of a 54-year-old Kansas man.

Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens says Gary Frantz died after being shot several times on Friday night.

Investigators determined a 50-year-old woman was a potential suspect. Kitchens says the woman was later arrested in Burlingame.

The Leavenworth Times reports the shooting might have involved domestic violence but no other details were released.