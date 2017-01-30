In anticipation of Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, there will be a Super Bowl Saturday Crazy Bowl Soup Supper at Faith Lutheran Church.

The event on Saturday, February 4th will be from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Faith Lutheran Church on the corner of McFarland and Eisenhower in Junction City.

The event will feature Faith’s Favorite Soups.

Adults are $6 and children under 11 are $3. Proceeds benefit the Open Door and Food Pantry. Guests are also welcome to bring canned goods to donate.

For more information, call 238-6567.