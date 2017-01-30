Topeka Man Arrested After Allegedly Traveling Wrong Way on I-70

The Geary County Sheriff’s Department has made an arrest in the wrong way driving on Interstate 70 on Thursday, January 26th that temporarily closed a portion of the eastbound highway.

Tommie Lee Hoskins, Topeka, was arrested on requested charges of Flee or attempt to elude LEO by engaging in reckless driving, Driving under influence of alcohol or drugs; misdemeanor, Driving wrong direction on one way road, Failure to yield to emergency vehicle.

Tony Wolf, Geary County Sheriff, said Deputies were able to apprehend Hoskins before any major accidents occurred.

“There was a small accident that occurred, very minimal damage and the injury that happened because of that accident didn’t even really require medical treatment; Mr. Hoskins was taken to the hospital where it was deemed that he needed to speak with Pawnee Mental Health,” said Wolf.

Officials at Pawnee Mental Health evaluated Hoskins and recommended that he be sent to Osawatomie State Hospital where he is currently located undergoing psychiatric evaluations and treatment.