USD 475 School Board Recognition Month

As School Board Recognition month comes to an end, Geary County Schools is recognizing and thanking the community leaders who volunteer to provide leadership for the public schools.

“Our board of education is comprised of seven outstanding individuals whose decisions impact the future of every child in our school and our greater school community,” said Superintendent, Dr. Corbin Witt, “They participate in training, read reports and research and attend specialized professional development to stay on top of education issues and trends, all in preparation for the many decisions they are called upon to make. And they do this all on a volunteer basis!Our district is extremely fortunate to have such dedicated, intelligent and caring leadership that is clearly student focused. I feel extremely blessed to get to serve such a wonderful Board of Education.”

School board members in Geary County Schools develop policies and make tough decisions that help shape the future of our education system. They bear responsibility and oversight for an annual budget as well as approximately 7,600students and nearly 1400 employees inside of 23 buildings.

“They are advocates for our community, our children,our public schools, and are committed to providing an excellent education for every child in our community. We are grateful to have this opportunity to formally say ‘thank you’ to each of them,” said Dr. Witt.