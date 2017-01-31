Confirmed Cases of the Flu in Manhattan

Local health officials are working to confirm multiple reported cases of the flu in the area – two confirmed cases were from St. Luke’s Early Learning Center in Manhattan last week, according to media reports.

Officials are asking that anyone who is sick stays home. Symptoms of the flu include, but are not limited to:

fever/chills

cough

sore throat

runny/stuffy nose

muscle/body aches

headaches

fatigue

vomiting and diarrhea in some cases

Not every with the flu will have a fever – stay home if you are sick.

Influenza (the flu) is a serious disease that can lead to hospitalization and sometimes even death. Certain people are at greater risk for serious complications from the flu, such as:

Adults 65 and older

Pregnant women

Young children

People with medical conditions such as asthma, heart disease, and chronic lung disease

The best way to prevent the flu is by getting vaccinated each year. The Geary County Health Department still has flu vaccinations. Their hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 8:00 am until 5:30 pm and Friday from 8:00 am until 3:00 pm. Walk-in hours Monday through Thursday are 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, and 8:00 am until 2:00 pm on Fridays.

For more information call the Health Department at 762-5788.