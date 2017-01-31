Bob Foreman Honored for Service as a Volunteer Firefighter

Bob Foreman, Milford Township resident, served Geary County as a volunteer rural firefighter for approximately 28 years. He retired January 1st.

Foreman was honored during a reception at the Geary County Office Building on Monday. He remembered his time with the rural fire department when a neighbor got him to write a letter to the editor. “The sheriff ( at the time Bill Deppish ) responded, and said why don’t you just volunteer. I did. It turned out to be a really great deal. I highly recommend it for folks to get active in it, because in the county that’s your fire department.”

Foreman was presented with a plaque and his firefighting helmet during the reception at the County Office Building.