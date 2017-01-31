CuddleCot Donation to Provide Comfort to Bereaved Parents

Delivering Change, Healthy Moms – Healthy Babies in Geary County has made a donation of the Flexmort CuddleCot to the Martha K. Hoover Women’s Center at Geary Community Hospital (GCH). GCH will be one of the first hospitals in the state to offer to offer this device to bereaved parents that have a baby at Martha K. Hoover Women’s Center.

The CuddleCot has been internationally recognized as significantly helping parents who suffer the loss of a baby. Providing families time through the use of the CuddleCot is internationally encouraged by midwives, bereavement practitioners, still birth/neonatal charities and academics.

Time with the baby allows the family to form a bond; whether dressing the baby, taking photographs or simply just staying close – the CuddleCot allows the family to spend every moment with their baby.

Melissa Wells, Unit Manager at the Martha K. Hoover Women’s Center said, “The CuddleCot is something we hope we rarely have to use, however, is wonderful that we have the ability to offer it to our parents.”

Delivering Change is a non-profit project of the Geary County Perinatal Coalition.