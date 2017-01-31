Geary County Maintains ‘A’ Rating by Standard and Poor’s

Geary County Commissioners were updated Monday by bond counsel and finance advisors on the status of County projects and bond issue debt.

Keith Ascher, Commissioner, noted that many of the projects have gone off the books – bond issues have been retired such as the County Office Building and the Pennell building.

Remaining bond issues to pay off include a Geary Community Hospital addition and the jail addition. Ascher noted that the County has a good bond rating.

“That’s a big plus I think the last time they said we were rated by Standard and Poor’s we had an A rating in Geary County,” said Ascher. “It means that there’s more people that are willing to buy our bonds out there on the market, so from that standpoint if we ever do a bond issue again we have a really good shot at selling those bonds.”

Ascher said that the County is in good shape and there are no plans for any bond issues.