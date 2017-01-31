JC Post

JCHS to Host Career Cluster Showcase

small-blue-jayJunction City High School will host a Career Cluster Showcase on Thursday, February 9th.

The event will run from 4:30 to 7:45 pm with various open and scheduled sessions. A welcome and reception with live music from the JCHS Orchestra and snacks from Hospitality students will be in the main entrance foyer of the Senior High.

Open Sessions are from 4:30 pm to 7:45 pm; Drop in and out any time throughout the evening:

  • Shenk Gym: Career Cluster Fair
  • Fiffe Gym: Internship Fair
  • Cafeteria: Clubs and Activities Fair
  • Shenk Foyer: Building Tours
  • Room 114: Video Game Design
  • Room 124: Computer Coding
  • Room 132: Tax Assistance
  • Rooms 287, 291, 292: Auto, Welding and Wood

Scheduled sessions are from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm and will repeat three times at the following intervals, 5:00-5:30, 5:45-6:15, 6:30-7:00:

  • CAC Expectations and Graduation Requirements: Choir room 111/Drama Room 112
  • 1:1 Technology Initiative: Library
  • Student Panel, Scholarship Info: Room 105
  • Shrek the Musical Rehearsal: Auditorium
  • Advanced Placement Courses: Room 123
  • Jazz Band: Band Room 118