JCHS to Host Career Cluster Showcase

Junction City High School will host a Career Cluster Showcase on Thursday, February 9th.

The event will run from 4:30 to 7:45 pm with various open and scheduled sessions. A welcome and reception with live music from the JCHS Orchestra and snacks from Hospitality students will be in the main entrance foyer of the Senior High.

Open Sessions are from 4:30 pm to 7:45 pm; Drop in and out any time throughout the evening:

Shenk Gym: Career Cluster Fair

Career Cluster Fair Fiffe Gym: Internship Fair

Internship Fair Cafeteria: Clubs and Activities Fair

Clubs and Activities Fair Shenk Foyer: Building Tours

Building Tours Room 114: Video Game Design

Video Game Design Room 124: Computer Coding

Computer Coding Room 132: Tax Assistance

Tax Assistance Rooms 287, 291, 292: Auto, Welding and Wood

Scheduled sessions are from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm and will repeat three times at the following intervals, 5:00-5:30, 5:45-6:15, 6:30-7:00:

CAC Expectations and Graduation Requirements: Choir room 111/Drama Room 112

Choir room 111/Drama Room 112 1:1 Technology Initiative: Library

Library Student Panel, Scholarship Info: Room 105

Room 105 Shrek the Musical Rehearsal: Auditorium

Auditorium Advanced Placement Courses: Room 123

Room 123 Jazz Band: Band Room 118