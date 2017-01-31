JCHS to Host Career Cluster Showcase

Junction City High School will host a Career Cluster Showcase on Thursday, February 9th.
The event will run from 4:30 to 7:45 pm with various open and scheduled sessions. A welcome and reception with live music from the JCHS Orchestra and snacks from Hospitality students will be in the main entrance foyer of the Senior High.
Open Sessions are from 4:30 pm to 7:45 pm; Drop in and out any time throughout the evening:
- Shenk Gym: Career Cluster Fair
- Fiffe Gym: Internship Fair
- Cafeteria: Clubs and Activities Fair
- Shenk Foyer: Building Tours
- Room 114: Video Game Design
- Room 124: Computer Coding
- Room 132: Tax Assistance
- Rooms 287, 291, 292: Auto, Welding and Wood
Scheduled sessions are from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm and will repeat three times at the following intervals, 5:00-5:30, 5:45-6:15, 6:30-7:00:
- CAC Expectations and Graduation Requirements: Choir room 111/Drama Room 112
- 1:1 Technology Initiative: Library
- Student Panel, Scholarship Info: Room 105
- Shrek the Musical Rehearsal: Auditorium
- Advanced Placement Courses: Room 123
- Jazz Band: Band Room 118