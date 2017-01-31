Joint Land Use Study Public Workshops

The Flint Hills Regional Council (FHRC) will host two public workshops for the community kick-off of the Flint Hills/Fort Riley Joint Land Use Study (JLUS).

The first workshop will be January 31st at 7:00 pm at Manhattan City Hall, City Commission Chamber at 1101 Poyntz Avenue. The second workshop will be Wednesday, February 1st at 7:00 pm at the C.L. Hoover Opera House in Junction City.

Both meetings will include a short presentation and then the JLUS team will be available for questions and discussion with the public.

According the FHRC, the community input provides varying perspectives and differing opinions to ensure that the plan is well-rounded and encompassing of the community.