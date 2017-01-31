Kan. man sentenced for crash during chase that killed mother of 6

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka man with a long criminal record was sentenced to life in prison for a fatal traffic accident that occurred while he was fleeing police.

Sixty-three-year-old Sherman Norman Jenkins was sentenced Monday for first-degree murder in the February 2016 death of Mia Holden. Jenkins won’t be eligible for parole for 25 years.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Jenkins had 33 offenses dating back to 1972 in his criminal record.

Holden, the mother of six children, was killed when the stolen pickup truck Jenkins was driving hit a vehicle she was riding in as Jenkins was fleeing from police.

The police chase began when officers tried to stop the truck because its tail lights weren’t working.

