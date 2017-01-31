Kansas expects significantly more gambling revenue this year

By Mac Moore

KU Statehouse Wire Service

TOPEKA– The Kansas Lottery agency submitted a budget proposal that projects increased revenue for 2017, assuming Kansas newest casino can survive litigation.

The Kansas Crossing Casino near Pittsburg was scheduled to be completed in June 2016, but the project has been delayed as a lawsuit involving the casino is being heard in the Kansas Supreme Court.

Despite the ongoing litigation, Sherriene Jones-Sontag, Kansas Lottery deputy executive director, said she expects the casino to open in February.

Jones-Sontag said she expects the site to generate revenue similar to the Boot Hill Casino in Dodge City, which generates about $40 million annually.

Mark Dapp, Kansas Legislative Research Department fiscal analyst, said the increase in expected gaming revenue is the reason for increased revenue projections for the next three budget years. The Kansas Lottery agency’s revenue estimates were increased to $372 million for FY 2017, up $23 million from the previous year. The FY 2017 budget reflects three months worth of revenue from Kansas Crossing Casino.

Sen. Dan Goddard (R-Parsons) expects the casino to keep his constituents from visiting casinos in Oklahoma.

“I’m tired of seeing the tour buses pull into our local gas station and load people up and give them a free ride to our friendly neighbors down there,” Goddard said.

The budget also calls for the Kansas Lottery agency to eliminate 10 employee positions that are currently vacant. The net salary for these positions are expected to save $800,000. The agency has 84 employees and the cuts will keep this number static.

Jones-Sontag said the loss of potential positions, such as those in marketing, could potentially affect revenue, but indicated the agency would make due with the cuts.

“We’ll have to work a little harder to grow those sales and meet those goals,” she said.

The Lottery budget estimates remain on the conservative side. Jones-Sontag said the revenue estimates are a three-to-four year average and do not reflect events such as last year’s billion dollar jackpot.

Mac Moore is a University of Kansas senior journalism major from Lawrence.