Kansas woman dies in 2-vehicle crash

EDWARDS COUNTY – A Kansas woman died in an accident just before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Edwards County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Sandra Kay Kerns, 70, Kinsley, was northbound on 80th Avenue one mile west of Kinsley.

The driver failed to yield at U.S. 50.

An eastbound 2000 Toyota Avalon driven by Todd Robert Sullivant, 38, Hutchinson, collided with the Chrysler in the driver’s side.

Kerns was transported to the Edwards County Hospital where she died.

Sullivant was not injured.

Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.