Leon Sajulga, 83, of Junction City, KS, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2017 at the Geary Community Hospital. Cremation will take place.

A graveside service with full military honors will take place 10 a.m. Friday, February 3, 2017, at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery. A visitation will be held 6-8 p.m., Thursday at the Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home. Memorial contributions are suggested to be given to the American Cancer Society.