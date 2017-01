The Corps of Engineers at Milford Lake have reduced the outflow from the reservoir to 500 cubic feet per second to match the inflow. They are at their winter drawdown target. The current lake elevation is near 1,141.4 feet.

The Corps said they plan to keep the lake at that level until mid-March when the plan is to gradually rise to 1,143.0 and hold until August 1st. Then they will allow the lake elevation to increase and be maintained at 1,145.4 feet.