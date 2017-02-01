Grand Army of the Republic Arch Listed on National Registry

Junction City, Kansas is now on the map – both literally and figuratively, thanks to the efforts of the Junction City Noon Rotary Club.

2017 marks the 100th anniversary of the Junction City Rotary Club and as a tribute to the community, the community began work on having the Grand Army of the Republic Arch in Heritage Park listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Past President Mary Hogan said that in celebration of their 100 years as an organization, they wanted to find a worthy community project.

“We decided on the project of the Grand Army Republic Arch and it needs some restoration, so the group decided that it would be a wonderful project along with our 100th anniversary of our Rotary Club to restore our arch,” said Hogan.

The Arch was officially recognized on the State Register of Historic Places in December 2016, and as of January 11th, 2017 is now on the National Registry.

Coinciding with the 100th anniversary of the Big Red One, Hogan said it was the perfect project. “I think it’s really apropos for the times that we’re in to honor our soldiers coming together this time after so much that we’ve been through; but our arch it’s just a beautiful memorial to our soldiers in this area that have come through over the last 100 years.”

Fundraising efforts are now being undertaken toward restoration and maintenance of the arch.

“We are working on restoring the marble/granite plaques that are on there that you can’t read what’s going on there right now so we want to put next to it a replication of the granite pieces so we can actually read it again,” said Hogan.

The Junction City Noon Rotary Club is trying to raise $30,000 for the project. Donations will be facilitated through the Geary County Historical Society Foundation.