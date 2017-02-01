January Weather Summary

The weather for January can be summed up in three words: warm, wet, and

snow-less. Well, nearly snow-less to be precise. January is normally our

coldest and driest month of the year. We apparently missed on both of those!

The month continued a trend that has been ongoing for several years of

above normal average temperatures. The area was blessed with above

average precipitation for the month, with most of it fortunately being rain, not

ice and freezing rain!

The average daily high during January was 44.5, 5.0 degrees above normal.

The average overnight low was 26.3, 8.0 degrees above normal. This gave

us a monthly mean temperature of 35.4, 6.5 degrees above normal. This

puts January 2017 in the books as the 6th warmest January on record. The

warmest January was in 2006 when we had a monthly mean temperature of

43.9. The coldest January on record was in 1979 when we had a quite chilly

12.1 degree monthly mean temperature. The highest temperature during the

month was the high of 67 on the 24th. The coldest temperature was the -1

reading the morning of January 5th. There were several temperature records

set or tied during the month, all of them being new record high low

temperatures. The low of 42 on the 18th broke the old record high low of 37

set in 1973 and 2013; likewise the low of 43 on the 19th broke the old record

of 42 set in 1952. The low of 40 on the 23rd broke the old record of 37 set in

1994 and the low of 36 on the 31st tied the old record first set in 1987.

January is normally our driest month and along with February our snowiest

month. Average precipitation for January is only 0.65 inches and snowfall is

4.7 inches. Milford Lake received 1.57″ of precipitation in January and

Junction City received 1.56″. The driest January on record was in 1986 when

no precipitation fell. The wettest January was in 1949 when 4.28 inches was

recorded. Snowfall in January totaled 1.5 inches, well below that 4.7 inch

average. For the season to date we would expect an average of 9.4 inches,

through the end of January, and so far this snowfall season we are up to a

mere 2.5 inches of snowfall. The snowiest January was also the coldest,

1979, when nearly 19 inches of snow was recorded in Manhattan (closest

official snowfall recording station at that time.)

February can be cold, but we expect to start to see winter start to lose it´s

grip. Average daily highs start the month at 39 and by the end of the month

are up to 50. Overnight lows start the month around 17 and by the end of the

month are expected to be about 26. Average February precipitation is up

from January at 1.12 inches and average snowfall is 4.7 inches, tying it with

January for the snowiest month of the winter.

-Chuck Otte, Geary County Extension