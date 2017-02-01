K-State’s 2017 Signing Class Includes 22 New Wildcats

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State Hall of Fame head coach Bill Snyder announced Wednesday 22 student-athletes who plan on joining or have already joined the K-State football program as part of K-State’s 2017 Signing Class.

Additionally, Snyder announced that senior defensive end Davis Clark has been put on scholarship.

This year’s class includes 19 players from the high school ranks and three community-college players. Of the signing class, five – Mason Barta, Wyatt Hubert, Eli Huggins, Trace Kochevar and Da’Quan Patton – are currently enrolled at K-State and will participate in April’s spring practices, which culminate with the Purple/White Spring Game on April 22.

“We cannot accurately assess any class until the young men have been in the program for two or three years,” Snyder said. “For example, looking back two years ago to the 2015 class, I find that 18 of the 24 signees are presently in our two deep with two or more years of eligibility remaining, while many have played a vital role in this past season’s success.

“This year’s class appears to have met most of our needs, but not all. Therefore, the process to complete this year’s class is still a work in progress. Because we are such a young team collectively, we will graduate very few after the 2017 season, leaving us with as few as 14 available spots next year. That is a stark difference from our beginning in 1989 when we had only 47 on scholarship and could take all we could get.

“I have been impressed with the quality of character of each of these young men, as well as their collective commitment to become the best person, student and athlete possible.

“I am always so very appreciative of the high school and community-college coaches, administration and faculty throughout the state of Kansas and across the country for their assistance. I am most appreciative of the Kansas State faculty, administration, Dean of Students, Director of Finances and our athletic support staff, Athletics Director and President for their assistance in promoting our program and providing the great support services, education and caring relationships which exists within our University.”

K-State’s Class of 2017 includes 12 players on defense and 10 on offense. The class is comprised of four offensive linemen and defensive backs, three defensive ends and linebackers, two defensive tackles and tight ends, in addition to one fullback, a running back, a wide receiver and a quarterback.

K-State Football Signing Day Press Conference

February 1, 2017

Head Coach Bill Snyder

On linebacker Daniel Green…

“I like the fact that he is a very aggressive player. He has good speed and quickness, he has good size to go along with it and he flies around and just hits you. He is a good, aggressive tackler and does it in open space well. In our conference, you are tackling in open space more often than not. He is pretty good about those things in particular.”

On safety Elijah Walker…

“I liked his ability to run, and I like the way he processes information. That is how you play the game, by processing information. When you play in those safety spots, you have to be able to do it quickly so you do not waste initial steps to play fast. He does that and he is a good tackler and an aggressive player. He can play both the run and the pass game well. I like the fact that he has the capacity to play all of the safety positions.”

On Bernard Goodwater playing either running back or wide receiver…

“I want happy campers, and they have two decisions to make, one being which position they play. I council with them and we have not settled on a position yet. He still hangs on the running back position. So, if indeed that is the case, we are going to let him start out there.”

On the high school offensive linemen in the state of Kansas…

“First and foremost, they have become good players. I have said so many times we are a Midwestern state and there is that thing about Midwestern values and work habits, and I do not shy away from that. There is a reason why they talk about Midwestern values, and I think that is where a lot of these guys come from. Those are the kind of guys we like to have. I put those four and five stars on the value system and how hard he is going to work. That does not mean we exclude talent, but you have to have the other things as well.”

On linebacker Da’Quan Patton…

“It was a need that we had, and I think he fits the bill. He is a good run guy and runs around well. I like the way he flies around and tackles. He can play both inside and outside, and we can utilize him right now. He has good quickness to him. The coaches are in touch with all community-college coaches and his name came up on the board. It was not brand new, we have known about him for some time.”

On defensive ends Wyatt Hubert and Anthony Payne…

“I saw in them what I see in most of the defensive players we have now. I have said in here before that Jordan Willis had become the example – not of talent but of his attitude and his work habits. How hard he practices from the very beginning to the very end, and he is a self-made player. I see that in these guys. They go to work. They do not have any size impediments. They fit the category but a little bit taller. The weight is never an issue because we can manage that. They fit the bill and they play hard. They just fit the Jordan Willis mold.”

On K-State utilizing social media more in recruiting…

“We hired a young lady, Caitlin Murphy, to do graphics for us. She can get it put out very quickly. That’s on-going – they get something every day in the mail. They always have, but it’s probably a little more decorative now. Our recruiting coordinator, Taylor Braet, lives on social media. He does his and it is goofy stuff. I cannot stand to read it, but he does a pretty good job. It is going into that realm where most of these young guys live. We do a lot more with that, and certainly we stay up with where they are through their social media outlets, which tells you a lot. I ran my course with my venture to it with my (tweeting), but that wore me down. I spent too much time on it, so I got away from that.”

– k-statesports.com –

RYAN LACKEY

Asst. Director/Athletics Communications | K-State Athletics