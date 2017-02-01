Kan. Senators look forward to meeting Supreme Court nominee

WASHINGTON- President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening nominated Neil Gorsuch, a fast-rising conservative judge, to the Supreme Court. Senate Republicans are already lining up behind the selection, while several Democrats are openly questioning whether Gorsuch falls within the legal mainstream.

Senator Pat Roberts congratulated Judge Gorsuch on his nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“The American people voted in November knowing the responsibility of the next president to fill the Supreme Court vacancy. President Trump has selected a person who he believes will carry on in the tradition of Justice Scalia and uphold the values of the Constitution to the highest standard. I believe that is exactly the type of justice we need. I look forward to meeting Judge Gorsuch and hope for a swift confirmation.”

Senator Jerry Moran was impressed with the nomination of Judge Gorsuch

“The president has put forth an impressive and well-qualified Supreme Court nominee who has already received broad, bipartisan support in the United States Senate. As the confirmation process continues, I look forward to examining Judge Gorsuch’s body of legal writing and meeting with him to personally discuss his record and views of the judicial branch and the Constitution.

