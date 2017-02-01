Kansas High School Basketball Scores

AP-KS–Kansas Prep Scores
Tuesday’s Scores
The Associated Press
Augusta 67, Clearwater 53
Baldwin 62, DeSoto 52
Beloit 69, Republic County 41
Bennington 62, Ell-Saline 48
Bishop Miege 64, BV North 41
Blue Valley 58, BV West 42
Bonner Springs 66, KC Bishop Ward 16
Burlingame 65, Northern Heights 27
Burlington 73, Anderson County 69
Burrton 66, Pretty Prairie 60
BV Northwest 75, Gardner-Edgerton 38
Cair Paravel 61, Cornerstone Family 46
Cedar Vale/Dexter 61, Central Burden 42
Central Plains 52, Otis-Bison 41
Cherryvale 54, Erie 29
Cheyenne Wells, Colo. 62, Wallace County 51
Clifton-Clyde 66, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 48
Concordia 66, Pike Valley 49
Conway Springs 59, Chaparral 31
Council Grove 69, Hillsboro 51
Derby 55, Great Bend 43
Dighton 63, Oberlin-Decatur 39
Doniphan West 60, Valley Heights 49
El Dorado 48, Rose Hill 32
Ellinwood 54, Victoria 39
Ellis 52, Quinter 33
Ellsworth 70, Russell 65
Fairfield 75, Cunningham 31
Falls City, Neb. 58, Hiawatha 36
Garden City 54, Dodge City 43
Garden Plain 63, Wichita Independent 57
Goddard 57, Andover 44
Goddard-Eisenhower 80, Arkansas City 65
Halstead 42, Lyons 31
Hanover 66, Washington County 43
Hays 57, Salina South 49
Hesston 49, Haven 41
Holcomb 61, Hugoton 53
Holly, Colo. 63, Syracuse 18
Holton 40, Royal Valley 39
Hoxie 57, Oakley 43
Humboldt 64, Eureka 43
Hutchinson Central Christian 72, Chase 40
Hutchinson Trinity 70, Sedgwick 60
Independence 60, Labette County 41
Iola 56, Santa Fe Trail 51
Jefferson North 59, McLouth 34
Jefferson West 49, Riverside 35
Kapaun Mount Carmel 69, Wichita West 37
KC Harmon 73, Atchison 70
KC Piper 50, Basehor-Linwood 48
Linn 65, Wetmore 49
Little River 42, Goessel 39
Macksville 63, LaCrosse 44
Maize South 65, Valley Center 49
Manhattan 61, Topeka West 37
Manhattan CHIEF 69, Veritas Christian 68, OT
Maranatha Academy 81, Sherwood, Mo. 49
Marysville 55, Riley County 36
Maur Hill – Mount Academy 46, Horton 33
Mill Valley 59, Blue Valley Southwest 49
Minneola 57, Bucklin 27
Mission Valley 78, Madison/Hamilton 49
Moscow 56, Keyes, Okla. 28
Nemaha Central 59, Atchison County 20
Ness City 56, Hill City 39
Newton 61, Salina Central 56
Nickerson 67, Larned 48
Northeast-Arma 45, SM North 41
Norton 54, Smith Center 44
Olathe South 56, Washburn Rural 41
Olpe 59, Central Heights 28
Onaga 50, Axtell 35
Ottawa 56, Spring Hill 51
Oxford 48, Udall 35
Parsons 54, Fort Scott 49
Perry-Lecompton 49, Sabetha 38
Phillipsburg 62, Southern Valley, Neb. 39
Pleasant Ridge 56, Oskaloosa 46
Pratt 38, Kingman 24
Rawlins County 64, Hitchcock County, Neb. 50
Rock Creek 73, Centralia 52
Rural Vista 40, Canton-Galva 36
Salina Sacred Heart 64, Southeast Saline 61
Sedan 65, South Haven 35
Shawnee Heights 69, Emporia 54
SM West 68, SM East 58
Smoky Valley 65, Hoisington 52
Solomon 69, Centre 51
South Barber 66, Attica 44
South Gray 55, Hodgeman County 46
Southwestern Hts. 44, Guymon, Okla. 41
Spearville 62, Pawnee Heights 39
St. James Academy 70, St. Thomas Aquinas 62
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 70, Thunder Ridge 19
St. Mary’s 56, Rossville 42
St. Xavier 50, Tescott 37
Sylvan-Lucas 31, Rock Hills 27
Topeka Seaman 58, Olathe East 54
Troy 82, Frankfort 51
Wabaunsee 59, Lyndon 38
Wakefield 41, Herington 36
Wamego 71, Abilene 54
Washington County 71, SM South 62
Wichita Campus 45, Hutchinson 36
Wichita Classical 62, St. John’s Military 49
Wichita East 46, Wichita North 22
Wichita Heights 58, Wichita Bishop Carroll 56
Wichita South 73, Wichita Northwest 53
Wilson 53, Lincoln 39
Yates Center 62, Crest 22
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Abilene 50, Wamego 42
Arkansas City 57, Goddard-Eisenhower 50
Atchison 70, KC Harmon 18
Augusta 45, Clearwater 33
Axtell 46, Onaga 29
Baldwin 45, DeSoto 32
Beloit 46, Republic County 39
Bishop Miege 48, BV North 42
Bishop Seabury Academy 43, Hyman Brand 25
Burlington 45, Anderson County 29
Caldwell 57, Argonia 40
Caney Valley 50, Bluestem 26
Central Plains 77, Otis-Bison 35
Centralia 58, Rock Creek 24
Cheney 53, Wichita Trinity 31
Cimarron 48, Scott City 43
Circle 55, Andale 49, OT
Clay Center 50, Chapman 16
Concordia 44, Pike Valley 28
Conway Springs 58, Chaparral 33
Cornerstone Alt. Charter 40, Cair Paravel 36
Council Grove 76, Hillsboro 20
Cunningham 41, Fairfield 29
Dighton 40, Oberlin-Decatur 15
Douglass 44, Belle Plaine 36
Ell-Saline 43, Bennington 32
Ellinwood 43, Victoria 15
Erie 60, Cherryvale 32
Fort Scott 40, Parsons 22
Garden City 35, Dodge City 33
Garden Plain 50, Wichita Independent 36
Goddard 54, Andover 37
Goessel 49, Little River 37
Golden Plains 52, Palco 30
Halstead 44, Lyons 34
Hanover 66, Washington County 61
Hays 39, Salina South 27
Hesston 48, Haven 34
Hiawatha 41, Falls City, Neb. 36
Hill City 59, Ness City 46
Hitchcock County, Neb. 36, Rawlins County 35
Hoisington 46, Smoky Valley 41, OT
Holly, Colo. 53, Syracuse 40
Holton 58, Royal Valley 34
Horton 46, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 33
Hugoton 63, Holcomb 27
Humboldt 38, Eureka 33
Hutchinson 43, Wichita Campus 28
Hutchinson Central Christian 56, Chase 26
Independence 57, Labette County 49
Iola 28, Santa Fe Trail 26
Jackson Heights 41, Immaculata 31
Jefferson North 59, McLouth 27
Jefferson West 57, Riverside 43
KC Bishop Ward 59, Bonner Springs 30
KC Christian 39, Barstow, Mo. 37
KC Piper 50, Basehor-Linwood 44
Kingman 47, Pratt 21
LaCrosse 43, Macksville 33
Lakin 38, Wichita County 19
Larned 43, Nickerson 36
Maize 48, Valley Center 44
Manhattan 70, Topeka West 31
Marysville 53, Riley County 45
Mission Valley 44, Madison/Hamilton 42
Moundridge 39, Marion 26
Nemaha Central 58, Atchison County 18
Norton 45, Smith Center 30
Olathe Northwest 69, Lawrence Free State 58
Olathe South 57, Olathe North 38
Olpe 67, Central Heights 28
Oswego 65, Northeast-Arma 50
Paola 67, Louisburg 43
Pittsburg 45, Coffeyville 14
Pleasant Ridge 46, Oskaloosa 32
Quinter 52, Ellis 48
Remington 58, Berean Academy 44
Rose Hill 63, El Dorado 32
Rossville 56, St. Mary’s 42
Rural Vista 47, Canton-Galva 40
Russell 60, Ellsworth 42
Sabetha 44, Perry-Lecompton 38
Salina Central 44, Newton 42
Sedgwick 42, Hutchinson Trinity 41
Sherwood, Mo. 43, Maranatha Academy 32
Silver Lake 49, Osage City 23
SM East 53, SM West 39
Solomon 36, Centre 35
South Barber 62, Attica 31
South Central 67, Kinsley 50
Southeast Saline 36, Salina Sacred Heart 34
Southern Valley, Neb. 53, Phillipsburg 38
Spring Hill 65, Ottawa 56
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 55, Thunder Ridge 40
St. Thomas Aquinas 53, St. James Academy 22
Sublette 60, Deerfield 23
Sylvan-Lucas 45, Rock Hills 5
Tonganoxie 53, KC Turner 37
Topeka 46, Highland Park 22
Triplains-Brewster 57, Cheylin 49
Troy 41, Frankfort 35
Uniontown 58, Chetopa 53
Valley Heights 46, Doniphan West 41
Veritas Christian 53, Manhattan CHIEF 42
Wabaunsee 62, Lyndon 26
Waverly 54, West Franklin 25
Wellsville 65, Prairie View 16
Weskan 34, Logan 26
Wetmore 39, Linn 34
Wichita Collegiate 60, Buhler 52
Wichita Heights 57, Wichita Bishop Carroll 37
Wichita South 39, Wichita Northwest 32
Wichita West 52, Kapaun Mount Carmel 36
Wilson 51, Lincoln 32
Yates Center 60, Crest 49