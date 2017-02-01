Kansas man, 3 others face federal hunting charges

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have indicted a Kansas hunting guide, two of his employees and a customer from Georgia on charges of violating federal hunting laws.

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall announced Tuesday that 34-year-old Josh Hedges of Grenola, who owns Eagle Head Outfitters, was indicted on 12 counts of unlawful sale and transport of wildlife and one count of violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

One of his employees, 32-year-old Allen Stroot of Park City, is accused of violating the Migratory Bird Act. Another employee, 25-year-old Jerad Stroot, of Colwich, faces six charges of unlawful sale or transport of wildlife.

And 61-year-old Steve Seagraves of Douglasville, Georgia, a customer of Hedges’ business, is charged with one count of violating the Migratory Bird Act.

It wasn’t immediately known if the men have attorneys.