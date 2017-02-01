Woman who faked pregnancy, abducted baby returning to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The woman accused of murdering a Wichita woman and kidnapping her newborn baby is being returned to Sedgwick County from Dallas.

KAKE-TV reports the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office says Yesenia Sesmas was released from that county’s jail Wednesday morning to be taken to Sedgwick County.

Sesmas is accused of killing Laura Abarca-Nogueda at a west Wichita apartment in November. She then allegedly took the woman’s daughter, Sofia, who was six days old at the time.

Sesmas and the baby were found two days later a Dallas home. The child was not injured and was returned to relatives in Wichita.

The 34-year-old Sesmas was in custody in Dallas and was served extradition papers Jan. 6.